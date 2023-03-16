PSL 2023 Eliminator 1 Live – How to Watch Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi are preparing to face Islamabad United in the first eliminator of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The winner of this highly anticipated encounter will face Lahore Qalandars in the second eliminator tomorrow. The crucial match can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

Peshawar Zalmi have bounced back after a lean patch they had earlier in the event, winning two of their three clashes against Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United last week.

Peshawar Zalmi will be keen to showcase a similar performance to the one they displayed on Sunday and continue their winning streak to inch closer to the final.

Islamabad United lost both their encounters against Zalmi and Qalandars and will be hoping to rediscover the form to make it to the second eliminator.

The match will be broadcasted live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

