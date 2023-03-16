PSL Playoffs: United Knocked Out as Zalmi Roar Into Eliminator 2

Peshawar Zalmi registered an impressive comeback victory against Islamabad United as they advanced to the 2nd eliminator of PSL playoffs.

Zalmi got off to a solid start courtesy of a brilliant half-century by Babar Azam. Mohammad Haris provided the fireworks through the middle phase of the innings before Islamabad came back strongly. A poor end to the innings left Zalmi at 183/8.

United got off to a brilliant start as well with Alex Hales and Sohaib Maqsood scoring half-centuries. At one time United were cruising toward victory but a sensational fightback by Aamer Jamal and Salman Irshad left United reeling.

Peshawar won the match by 12 runs as they moved to the next stage. Meanwhile, Islamabad have been eliminated from the tournament. Zalmi will face Lahore in the 2nd eliminator on Friday. The winner of the match will advance to the final to face Multan Sultans.

