Bad Weather Forces PCB to Change PSL 8 Final’s Schedule

By Ayna Dua | Published Mar 16, 2023 | 10:40 pm

The PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has confirmed the rescheduling of the PSL 8 final from 19th March to 18th March due to the rain expected in Lahore.

Although the PSL 8 has already experienced a fair share of trouble, the weather has decided to play its part too. The weather forecast has suggested heavy rain on Sunday in Lahore, forcing the authorities to shift the final of the PSL 8 to Saturday.

ALSO READ

While the PSL 8 final has been rescheduled from 19th March to 18th March due to the fear of rain, two reserve days have also been fixed in case of any hindrances. The final of the tournament will be played on Saturday with Sunday and Monday being the reserve days.

The decision was taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board and the franchises to ensure that the final is not disrupted. Najam Sethi, the Chairman of PCB, stated that all tickets purchased for the final would remain valid and fans would be able to watch the match with the old tickets. This decision has been made to ensure that the highly anticipated final takes place without any hindrance. Fans eagerly awaiting the match can now gear up for the big event a day earlier.

ALSO READ

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points TablePSL Squads

Ayna Dua

lens

From Girl Next Door to Fashion Icon: The Style Evolution of Ayeza Khan in Pictures
Read more in lens

proproperty

DHA Quetta Reveals Transfer Procedure for Early Bird Commercial-2023 Ballot Winners
Read more in proproperty
close
>