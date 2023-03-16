Bad Weather Forces PCB to Change PSL 8 Final’s Schedule

The PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has confirmed the rescheduling of the PSL 8 final from 19th March to 18th March due to the rain expected in Lahore.

Although the PSL 8 has already experienced a fair share of trouble, the weather has decided to play its part too. The weather forecast has suggested heavy rain on Sunday in Lahore, forcing the authorities to shift the final of the PSL 8 to Saturday.

While the PSL 8 final has been rescheduled from 19th March to 18th March due to the fear of rain, two reserve days have also been fixed in case of any hindrances. The final of the tournament will be played on Saturday with Sunday and Monday being the reserve days.

The decision was taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board and the franchises to ensure that the final is not disrupted. Najam Sethi, the Chairman of PCB, stated that all tickets purchased for the final would remain valid and fans would be able to watch the match with the old tickets. This decision has been made to ensure that the highly anticipated final takes place without any hindrance. Fans eagerly awaiting the match can now gear up for the big event a day earlier.

Rain looms over the HBL PSL 8 Final. @TheRealPCB and Franchises are anxious that the Final should not be disrupted. Therefore, we have decided to reschedule the HBL PSL Final from 19 Mar '23 to Saturday, 18 Mar '23. Tickets already purchased for the Final will remain valid. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) March 16, 2023

