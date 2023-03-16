Babar Azam Reveals Reason Behind His Success

Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, has revealed the real reason behind his success in his cricketing career, stating that practicing hard has enabled him to address flaws in his batting.

While speaking in an interview, the right-handed batter advised every cricketer to work hard on their weaknesses and practice hard before executing plans on the ground.

“I play 500-600 balls daily during my practice, even double that when I am out of form. I believe practice is crucial for anyone who wants to perform well on the ground,” he added.

The 28-year-old cricketer further stated that when a player finds a fault in his technique, he tries to fix it immediately, but sometimes it takes time to get back on track.

Responding to a question regarding the recent criticism he faced, Babar said, “Criticism is always there, whether you perform well or not. Everyone has their own opinion.”

The Lahore-born cricketer continued to say that his father always advised him to work hard and rarely get satisfied with his performance to avoid taking things for granted.

“Now, he sometimes praises me, but I think it is good for you that your elders keep guiding you and want more from you,” Babar Azam concluded.

