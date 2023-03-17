Back Your Dreams of Studying in the UK With the Right Scholarships

Studying in the UK is a dream that many students from around the world share. With its world-renowned universities, vibrant culture, and diverse population, it’s no wonder why the UK is such a popular destination for international students.

With the availability of one-year master’s programs and the new Graduate Route, it’s a great choice for postgraduate study. However, studying in the UK can be expensive and so many international students look for ways to reduce their financial burden.

Therefore, scholarships become really important.

The UK government and universities offer thousands of scholarship grants to foreign students to be used towards tuition, living expenses, and other educational costs associated with studying in the UK.

International students get access to hundreds of scholarships, worth millions of pounds, from almost all UK universities and colleges. Students may learn more about specific institutions and organizations giving support through this Sponsorship Guide.

Pakistani students in need of financial support for education can get access to a range of different scholarships by the UK (Government, British Council, and Universities put together).

Even individual UK Universities offer a variety of scholarships and bursaries worth over £13m to international students each year, according to the British Universities International Liaison Association (BUILA).

Here are a few key scholarships that Pakistani students looking to study in the UK must check out:

GREAT Scholarships

Students with an undergraduate degree planning to enroll for a postgraduate course in the UK popularly opt for a GREAT Scholarship for financial support to study in the UK.

For the 2023-24 academic year, universities in the UK are offering 19 postgraduate scholarships for Pakistani students, each of which provides a minimum of £10,000 to cover tuition fees for a one-year master’s program.

British Council and several higher education institutions in the UK have collaborated to offer these scholarships under the GREAT Britain Campaign of the UK government.

Additionally, there are two scholarships available for Pakistani students enrolling in Justice and Law at the University of Strathclyde and the University of York.

The University of Kent and Cranfield University are also offering 1 scholarship each to students interested in climate change and environmental sciences.

British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM

Designed especially for women with a background in STEM and the potential to inspire future generations of women to pursue careers in the field, STEM Scholarships help female students pursue master’s degree, or complete an early academic fellowship, in STEM subjects at a leading UK university.

These scholarships include tuition fees, stipend, travel costs, visa, health coverage fees, special support for mothers, and English language support.

From over 100 scholarship opportunities for the third cohort of the scholarships, 48 spots are open for women STEM scholars from Pakistan and other South Asian countries alone.

These will be awarded solely on merit basis and there will be no country-specific cap. Applications are currently open and interested students should check the brand website for respective timelines.

This year British Council launched the Women in STEM Scholarship program in partnership with 21 UK universities with the aim of benefiting women from Central Asia, South Asia, East Asia, the Americas, the western Balkans, Brazil, Egypt, Mexico, and Turkey.

There are over 100 scholarships available for courses starting in Autumn 2023.

Charles Wallace Pakistan Trust Visiting Fellowship Program

The Charles Wallace Pakistan Trust Visiting Fellowship Program enables mid-career professionals across a broad range of disciplines to undertake short visits to the United Kingdom to broaden their professional knowledge, skills, and contacts.

Its two main purposes are:

Study and research

Professional networking and interaction with peers

The fellowship may take the form of an attachment to a university department, professional institution, or arts organization.

The following disciplines are eligible for support under this program:

The social sciences and humanities

The arts (all art forms) and creative industries

The environmental and medical sciences

Charles Wallace fellowships are expected to be announced this year in the third week of April 2023.

Commonwealth Scholarships

Commonwealth Scholarships are highly competitive scholarships provided by the UK government to provide financial assistance to talented international students from across the Commonwealth nations who wish to pursue a postgraduate degree in the UK.

Every year, the UK awards 800 students across the globe with this scholarship for both undergraduate and postgraduate study.

These scholarships are funded by the UK government and administered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the United Kingdom (CSCUK).

The applications for the academic year 2023-24 are now closed. Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships for 2024/25 will be announced later this year in late October or early November 2023.

The eligibility criteria for each type of scholarship and fellowship vary. More information is available on the CSC website.