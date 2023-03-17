Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head to Head Record in PSL

Eliminator 2 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will see Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi go head-to-head today at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

With a spot in the final on the line, both teams will be looking to give their best performance in the match and come out on top to see themselves in the final against Multan Sultans.

Lahore Qalandars, who were the first to secure a spot in the playoffs, have had a mixed bag of results as they suffered two consecutive batting collapses in their recent encounters.

Peshawar Zalmi, who finished fourth in the league stage, have had an up-and-down tournament as they won five out of their 10 games but failed to defend a target above 240 twice.

ALSO READ Bad Weather Forces PCB to Change PSL 8 Final’s Schedule

However, Zalmi showed their mettle in Eliminator 1, defeating United by 12 runs while they will be looking for a similar performance today to carry the momentum in Eliminator 2.

Peshawar Zalmi have the upper hand over Lahore Qalandars in terms of head-to-head record, having won 10 out of the 17 encounters between the two teams in PSL history.

Teams Matches Win Loss Peshawar Zalmi 17 10 7 Lahore Qalandars 7 10

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads