‘Laptop Selector’ Finally Opens Up at Unfair Criticism He Received During His Tenure

Former Pakistan chief selector, Mohammad Wasim has reacted to the squad announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

While mentioning the names of all the players selected in the squad, Wasim took to his Twitter account and reminded everyone that these players were introduced in his tenure and that he faced a lot of criticism for it at the time.

ALSO READ PSL Playoffs: United Knocked Out as Zalmi Roar Into Eliminator 2

The former Chief Selector also sarcastically used a laptop emoji, referring to criticism that he received for bringing his laptop to squad announcement conferences.

1-Abrar Ahmed

2-Saud Shakil

3-M.Wasim

4-Agha Salman

5-Abdullah Shafique

6-Azam Khan

7-Saim Ayub

8-M.Haris

9-Haseebullah

10-Amer Jamal

11-Ihsan Ullah

12-Abbas Afridi

13-Zaman Khan

14 -Tayab Abbas

15- Naseem Shah

16- Shahnawaz Dahani

etc etc

Useless 💻 😂 — Muhammad Wasim (@MuhammadWasim77) March 16, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that the cricket board is under immense criticism for resting five key players for the white-ball series, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

However, PCB has defended the move, saying the intention behind this was to rest the main players for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand.

ALSO READ Bad Weather Forces PCB to Change PSL 8 Final’s Schedule

Pakistan and Afghanistan are scheduled to play three T20I matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting on March 23 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Shadab Khan will lead the Men in Green in the series in the absence of Babar Azam, while Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf will also miss the series.

Former cricketers and experts have also criticized the Selection Committee, saying the move will impact the unity of the national team and will also break the current momentum.