Shadab Wins Hearts With His Response to Reporter’s Lame Question on Babar

Stand-in Pakistan captain, Shadab Khan, responded with an interesting answer when a journalist called the all-format captain, Babar Azam, a former Pakistani captain.

During a post-match press conference, a reporter asked Shadab if fans were waiting for the first eliminator as the current and former captains were confronting on the field.

The Islamabad United captain responded that the 28-year-old cricketer is the current captain of the national team, while all other players, including him, are his ministers.

The all-rounder further added that the King will rest in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the ministers will fulfill the duty in the absence of the King.

It is worth noting that appointing Shadab Khan as the stand-in captain of the national team for the series is a recent development that has created widespread hype on social media.

Former cricketers were not interested in resting Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Rizwan, as they believe it will impact the unity of the team.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi, said that Babar Azam will be the captain of the national team in three formats unless he himself wants to relinquish it.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are scheduled to play three T20I matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting on March 23 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.