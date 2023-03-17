Who Will Qualify for Final If Rain Disrupts Today’s PSL Eliminator 2?

In what promises to be a crucial encounter in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Lahore Qalandars will face Peshawar Zalmi today amidst concerns about inclement weather.

Light rain earlier in the day has brought pleasant weather, but the meteorological department has forecasted another spell of rain in the afternoon, which may disrupt the match.

According to the latest updates issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the match-important encounter is expected to go ahead as planned, despite the ongoing rainfall.

However, it was also reported that if the downpour intensifies, it could pose a challenge for the ground crew, which might favor Lahore Qalandars over Peshawar Zalmi.

With 14 points, Lahore Qalandars are in a strong position to qualify for the final of the PSL, while Zalmi will need to pull off a win to boost their chances of making it to the final.

ALSO READ PSL Playoffs: United Knocked Out as Zalmi Roar Into Eliminator 2

All tickets for the match at the Gaddafi Stadium have been sold, and fans are eagerly awaiting the clash between the defending champions and Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Mohammad Rizwan-led side has successfully qualified for the final by defeating the Shaheen-led Lahore Qalandars in the qualifier.

However, the weather conditions may prove to be a significant factor in a must-win game, and both teams will need to adapt to the conditions to emerge victorious.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads