Sindh Wants to Set Minimum Monthly Wage at Rs. 44,000

Given the country’s present inflationary status, Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has stressed the necessity for a minimum monthly salary of Rs. 44,000 for employees in Sindh.

Ghani stated at a pre-budget meeting in the Sindh Assembly on Thursday that, while Sindh has already raised the minimum monthly pay from Rs. 17,500 to Rs. 25,000, further changes are required.

He stressed attempts to arbitrate between employers, industrialists, and laborers in order to secure a reasonable minimum wage agreement that would allow poor workers to sustain their families.

As per Ghani, out of the more than 600,000 members of the Sindh Workers’ Social Security Institution (SESSI), over 100,000 employees in the province have already received the Benazir Mazdoor Card (BMC).

He went on to say that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had been charged with distributing BMCs to the remaining workers by the beginning of May this year.

Ghani also commended SESSI for constructing medical camps in eight districts throughout the province during last year’s flood disaster, when physicians gave free care and medication to over 27,000 patients.