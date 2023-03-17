Today’s PSL Schedule – March 17th, 2023: Zalmi and Qalandars Fight for Place in PSL Final

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns in the 2nd eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs today. The winning team will move on to the PSL final to face Multan Sultans while the loser will be knocked out of the tournament.

ALSO READ Bad Weather Forces PCB to Change PSL 8 Final’s Schedule

Zalmi will be aiming to continue their winning streak after two back-to-back victories, including last night’s epic comeback win against Islamabad United. The Zalmi batting unit has been in form and their bowling unit has started to gather momentum as the tournament has progressed.

Qalandars, on the other hand, have suffered two consecutive defeats including a humiliating loss against Multan Sultans in the qualifier. They will be hoping to quickly bounce back and get back into form in the all-important knock out clash.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Reveals Reason Behind His Success

Qalandars finished as the league leaders after winning 7 and losing 3 of their group stage games while Zalmi finished at the fourth spot in the PSL points table.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Friday, 17 March Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:00 pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads