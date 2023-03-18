Jimmy Neesham Celebrates World Sleep Day in PSL Match [Video]

Star New Zealand all-rounder, Jimmy Neesham, was spotted enjoying a nap during the second eliminator match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Auckland-born all-rounder, who represented Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing season, was rested for the match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

During the Peshawar Zalmi innings, the right-arm fast bowler was caught on live camera, sound asleep in the dressing room, which drew widespread attention on social media.

The Babar Azam-led side suffered a four-wicket defeat against the defending champions, thanks to a brilliant batting display from Tahir Baig, who scored 54 runs off 42 balls.

Peshawar Zalmi seemed to be in a commanding position at one stage, but 28 runs from Sam Billings and 23 runs from Sikandar Raza helped Qalandars chase down the target.

The former champions had set a target of 172 runs for the loss of five wickets, with the help of a blistering knock from Mohammad Haris, who scored 85 runs off 54 balls.

Jimmy Neesham played seven matches this season, taking six wickets at an average of 33.16 and scoring 87 runs with the bat at an average of 14.50.

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will face off in the final of the eighth season today at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.