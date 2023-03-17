PSL 8 Final: Qalandars to Face Sultans in Rematch of PSL 7 Final

Lahore Qalandars qualified for their second successive final as they set up a rematch of last year’s final against Multan Sultans. Peshawar, on the other hand, have been knocked out of the tournament.

Zalmi got off to a good start courtesy of a brilliant partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris. Zalmi lost wickets at regular intervals but Haris stood strong as he guided the side to a competitive total of 171.

Meanwhile, Lahore were poor at the start of their innings as they lost Fakhar Zaman cheaply. A half-century by Mirza Tahir Baig and a solid hand by Sam Billings brought Lahore closer to the target. Sikandar Raza finished off the innings as Qalandars emerged victorious by 6 wickets in hand.

Qalandars and Sultans will face off in the final on Saturday. Lahore will be determined to become the first side in the history of the competition to defend the title while Sultans will be aiming to win their second title in three years.

 

