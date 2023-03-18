Today’s PSL Schedule – March 18th, 2023: Lahore Qalandars Face Multan Sultans in PSL Final

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will lock horns in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 today. The two sides also met in the final last year, with Lahore emerging victorious to win their first PSL trophy.

Qalandars, the winners of PSL 7, will be looking to become the first side in the history of the tournament to retain their title. The Shaheen Afridi-led squad will be determined to perform in front of their home crowd and defeat Multan in the final for the second successive time.

Multan, on the other hand, will be aiming to overcome a disappointing final defeat last year and go one step further this time around. Sultans have qualified for the final for the third successive time and will be hoping to win the tournament for the second time in three years.

Both sides will be looking to become the second team in PSL history to win the tournament more than once. Currently, Islamabad United is the only side in history to win the competition on two occasions.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Saturday, 18 March Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

