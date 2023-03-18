PSL 8 Final Live – How to Watch Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans PSL Final Live

Lahore Qalandars will defend their title against Multan Sultans in the final of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

As the two top teams of the season lock horns in the highly-anticipated final today, the encounter is set to entertain cricket fans and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

Lahore Qalandars have bounced back in the event in style after displaying an unsatisfactory performance in their last few games, including the qualifier against Multan Sultans.

After suffering a batting collapse in a couple of games, the Shaheen Afridi-led side got some relief when the young opening batter, Tahir Baig, showed some fantastic batting skills in the 2nd eliminator against Peshawar Zalmi.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans, who defeated Qalandars in the qualifier, will have high expectations from the batting and bowling units to showcase a similar show in the final.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side has a solid young bowling unit on its back as it breathed fire throughout the competition and will be expected to outclass the opposition today.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the PSL 8 final can be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The match will be broadcasted live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

