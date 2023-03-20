Dubai Resident Gifts Football-Inspired House to Messi Fan

Dubai-based businessman, Afi Ahmed, has gifted a football-themed house to a Lionel Messi fan in Kerala, India. The house was presented to Zubair Vazhakkad, a farmer, last week.

The two-bedroom residence is colored in a blue and white theme and boasts a football on the roof with Messi’s jersey showing his signature number “10.” Zubair had become viral on social media during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with his impressive analysis of every game.

The football fan had an in-depth knowledge of the game and knew all the statistics of every FIFA World Cup match played since 1904.

During the World Cup, Afi wanted to take Zubair to Qatar for the world cup, but he declined the offer because of his mother’s illness. However, the Dubai resident was determined to do something for Zubair and provide him with a special gift.

Zubair expressed his delight at the generous act by Afi. Zubair stated that it was a dream come true to live in a house that celebrated his passion for football, especially his love for Lionel Messi.

Afi Ahmed, the founder of Smart Travel, is known for his philanthropic work in various parts of the world. He has been part of many projects aimed at improving the lives of people in different communities.