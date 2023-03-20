Foreign Direct Investment Up 11% in February

The net foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan jumped to $101 million in February compared to $91 million in inflows recorded in the same month last year, reflecting an increase of 11%.

The FDI inflows in February were down significantly compared to inflows of $222 million registered in the previous month i.e. January, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Major decline in FY23

However, the FDI inflows during the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year (8MFY23) have plunged by 40 percent to $784 million compared to inflows of $1.315 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year, reflecting a decrease of over half a billion dollars ($531 million).

During February, the investment inflows from China and Switzerland were $22.7 million and $16.5 million, respectively. Other significant inflows were from the US ($10.5 million) and UAE ($5.5 million) during the period.

On a sector-wise basis, the power sector attracted $31.5 million with $15.9 million going toward thermal. This was followed by financial business with a $27 million investment and beverages with $9.4 million.

The communications sector with $5.6 million and the construction sector with $4.6 million also attracted decent inflows.