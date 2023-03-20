Hafeez’s Befitting Response on Babar to Indian Wannabe Sports Journalist Goes Viral

Former Pakistani captain, Mohammad Hafeez has once again defended the all-format captain, Babar Azam, with a befitting response to Indian sports journalist, Sushant Mehta.

Speaking in an interview, the all-rounder said that every team devises its own strategy based on its own strengths and weaknesses, which helps keep it on the right track to victory.

The 42-year-old cricketer stated that Babar Azam and the coaching staff working with him follow the same plan devised for the shortest format of cricket, and it works brilliantly.

Hafeez believes that it is the mantra of the national setup to keep maximum wickets in hand at the start of the innings and then utilize the last half of the innings to score runs.

Mohammad Hafeez explained that Pakistan possesses great bowlers, and they do not need a huge target on the board as they are capable of defending even a low score.

Hafeez also expressed his satisfaction, saying that the national team has been performing well with this strategy as they qualified for the semi-finals in 2021 and the final in 2022.

Referring to the T20 World Cup 2021 match against India, Hafeez stated that Pakistan won due to Babar’s exceptional performance and implementation of the same strategy.