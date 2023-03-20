Shaheen Afridi Puts Afghanistan Series to Rest With His Statement

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been at the receiving end for resting senior players for the T20I series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next week.

The likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, and Fakhar Zaman were not included in the 15-man squad announced by the committee last week.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi has clarified the situation, stating that he requested the National Selection Committee to give him rest in the upcoming white-ball series.

Speaking to the media, the left-arm pacer did not mention any names but confirmed that they had contacted the cricket board to request rest for the white-ball series.

The 22-year-old added that currently, his focus is on 50-over cricket as the Asia Cup and World Cup 2023 are approaching along with the upcoming white-ball New Zealand series.

Shaheen Afridi stated that the emerging players selected in the squad have performed brilliantly and will play a crucial role in winning the T20I series.

The star pacer also mentioned that he has always aimed to take early wickets to apply pressure on the opposition, and that has helped the national team in winning crucial games.

It is worth noting that Pakistan and Afghanistan will lock horns in the three-match T20I series which will start on March 24 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.