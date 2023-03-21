Endangered Leopard Poisoned to Death in KP

According to reports on Tuesday, a rare leopard from an endangered species was poisoned to death in Landi Kotal’s Shalman Valley in the Khyber district. The animal apparently attacked a herd of goats, which resulted in its untimely death.

Another incident of an unidentified gang of people murdering another rare leopard was reported earlier today. They also disfigured its body, and removed its jaws, legs, and tail, in the Shahdara district of Margalla Hills. Many are genuinely disturbed and shocked by this terrible incident.

Fortunately, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) stepped in to prosecute the culprits. The board has already filed a case with the Bara Kahu Police Station and is working hard to bring justice to these helpless animals.

The loss of these rare leopards is a severe blow to an already diminishing population, and violence against protected species is not only unlawful but also unethical. It is critical to raise awareness about the need to safeguard these animals and their natural habitats.