Muhammad Naveed Asked to Take Charge as PTA Chairman

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 21, 2023 | 12:57 pm

Muhammad Naveed has been asked to assume the office of Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for an undefined period, sources informed ProPakistani.

He is currently serving the Member Finance at PTA.

Naveed will replace Gen (R) Amir Azeem who completed his term as chairman of PTA in January this year. The slot for the chief has been vacant since then.

According to an approval issued by the cabinet division, a copy of which is available with ProPakistani, the cabinet considered the summary titled “Grant of current charge to Muhammad Naveed for the post of Chairman PTA.”

Sources said that a notification will be issued in this regard later today.

Besides the Chairman, the government is yet to appoint member compliance and enforcement at the authority.

