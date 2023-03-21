Muhammad Naveed Asked to Take Charge as PTA Chairman

Muhammad Naveed has been asked to assume the office of Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for an undefined period, sources informed ProPakistani.

He is currently serving the Member Finance at PTA.

ALSO READ Mobile Networks Are of Poor Quality in Pakistan: Parliamentarians

Naveed will replace Gen (R) Amir Azeem who completed his term as chairman of PTA in January this year. The slot for the chief has been vacant since then.

According to an approval issued by the cabinet division, a copy of which is available with ProPakistani, the cabinet considered the summary titled “Grant of current charge to Muhammad Naveed for the post of Chairman PTA.”

ALSO READ PTA Rejects Telcos’ Demand for Waiver on Quality of Service Inspections

Sources said that a notification will be issued in this regard later today.

Besides the Chairman, the government is yet to appoint member compliance and enforcement at the authority.