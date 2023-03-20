Naya Nazimabad to Host First-Ever Ramadan Bankers Cup Cricket Tournament

For the first time in the cricket history of Pakistan, major commercial banks will be participating in a cricket tournament that will be held this Ramadan at Naya Nazimabad. The tournament is being organized by the management of Naya Nazimabad as the ninth version of the renowned ‘Ramadan Cricket Tournament’ with the title, “Naya Nazimabad Bankers Cup 2023”.

The event, completely endorsed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will commence on March 21, 2023, and will continue till April 02, 2023. This year, a total of 12 teams will take part in the contest and 25 matches will be played. The 25th match will be the final that will be held on Sunday, April 02, 2023.

Bank Alfalah, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Faysal Bank, Bank of Punjab, Dubai Islamic Bank, United Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Meezan Bank, Sindh Bank, and Askari Bank will be participating as supporting partners for ‘Naya Nazimabad Bankers Cup 2023’. Fatima Fertilizer will also be a major sponsor of the event.

Arif Habib, Chairman of Arif Habib Group, has stated that the inclusion of renowned banks and their partnership in this event will not only support department and club-level cricket in Pakistan but will also create opportunities for young cricketers. This tournament is also very important to all brand partners and stakeholders because a Ramadan cricket tournament of such a magnitude has never been held in Pakistan, where a consortium of multiple major commercial banks has been taken on as event partners.

People will get to see quality cricket matches through thrilling games as famous cricket celebrities like Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, Anwar Ali, Fawad Alam, Khurram Manzoor, Muhammad Irfan, Saud Shakeel, Khushdil Shah, Hyder Ali, Sohail Akhter, Khalid Usman, Hassan Nawaz, Awais Zia, Musa Khan, Tabish Khan, and many other established and emerging players will be playing in this tournament from various departmental and club teams.

Naya Nazimabad Bankers Cup 2023 will also provide young cricketers and emerging players a chance to show their talent on the international level as all matches will be broadcasted live by Pakistan Television via PTV Sports.

This event will be the highest prize money event of the Ramadan cricket festival in Pakistan with a sum of Rs. 2 million out of which 1.2 million will be awarded to the winning team and the runner-ups will be awarded Rs. 600,000.