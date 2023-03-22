SBP Announces Bank Timings for Ramadan

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday announced bank timings for the holy month of Ramadan.
According to a circular issued by the Banking Policy & Regulations Department of the central bank, the following office hours will be observed in the State Bank of Pakistan during Ramadan, which will also be followed by all banks/DFIs/MFBs:
|Days
|Office Hours
|Monday to Thursday
|09:00 a.m. to 03:30 p.m.
(Prayer break 02:00 p.m. to 02:30 p.m.)
|Friday
|08:30 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. (without break)
Public dealing hours
Banks/MFBs will observe the following business (banking) hours for public dealing:
|Days
|Business (Banking) Hours for Public Dealing
|Monday to Thursday
|09:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m. (without break)
|Friday
|08:30 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. (without break)
The circular said that after the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the above timings will automatically revert to pre-Ramadan timings.