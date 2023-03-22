Sui Northern to Take Special Initiatives to Ensure Uninterrupted Gas Supply in Ramzan

Sui Northern Gas has announced special initiatives to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to its consumers during the holy month of Ramzan. The company will be undertaking immediate measures to ensure gas supply with full pressure.

SNGPL spokesperson, in a statement, said that domestic consumers will be ensured gas supply with full pressure, particularly between 2:30 – 6am, and 4 – 9pm.

Spokesperson also stated that the company will also ensure natural gas supply other than the mentioned timings. SNGPL has also constituted monitoring teams for the immediate resolution of complaints regarding gas pressure.

Additionally, a monitoring room is being established for gas supply-related complaints. SNGPL has requested consumers to consume natural gas wisely during the month of Ramzan.