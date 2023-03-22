Wasim Akram Sees Pakistan Among Favorites to Win 2023 ODI World Cup in India

Former captain, Wasim Akram believes that Pakistan is one of the favorite teams to win the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India later this year.

The former fast bowler stated that Pakistan possesses one of the best bowling attacks in the world, which can help the side win the trophy under the leadership of Babar Azam.

Responding to a question regarding Shaheen, Wasim Akram said that the left-arm pacer is in the form of his life, and winning the PSL for the second time is evidence of that fact.

The legendary pacer also expressed his confidence in Shaheen’s batting skills, saying that the 22-year-old has been working on his batting and is developing well as an all-rounder.

“Then there is Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Mohammad Hasnain is there, and Ihsanullah is an exciting young fast bowler,” said Wasim Akram.

Wasim Akram added that a strong bowling unit will play a crucial role in the success of any team in the event as it is scheduled in India, where the surfaces tend to be batter-friendly.

Recently, former Pakistani pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, also made a bold claim by predicting that India and Pakistan could be the finalists of the upcoming marquee event in India.