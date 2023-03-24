CDWP Approves Six Development Projects Worth Rs. 21 Billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Friday approved six development projects worth Rs. 21.28 billion during its meeting held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

The forum considered four projects related to the Ministry of Climate Change, Aviation Division, and provincial projects.

The forum approved the installation of weather surveillance radar at Multan at the cost of Rs 6.2 billion, the establishment of a 250-bed hospital in Skardu at the revised cost of Rs. 6 billion. After completion, the hospital will serve patients from all four districts of Baltistan region.

The CDWP also approved establishment of excellence hubs in the field of renewable energy at the cost of Rs. 111.4 million in Multan and Lahore. The primary function of an excellence hub is the availability of trained manpower in the market by imparting technical training in renewable energy along with the promotion of renewable energies, which includes the counseling of companies, testing of equipment and machinery in that sector, start-up support, and information sharing.

The meeting approved the construction of the road from Naag to Gichak (revised) at the cost of Rs. 4.25 billion. The project envisages, the construction of 47.5 kilometers long and two lanes wide single lane carriageway from Naag to Gichak.

The forum also approved the construction of two lanes (under the D. I. Khan Development Package) at the cost of Rs. 3 billion and the project of Capacity Building & Institutional Strengthening of Planning Commission at the cost of Rs. 2.1 billion.