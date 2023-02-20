NHA Board Recommends Revised PC-1 for Rs. 37 Billion Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Link Highway

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board recommended the 2nd revised PC-I for the completion of the construction of the Lahore Sialkot Motorway (LSM) Link Highway (4-Lane) connecting LSM to Narang Mandi and Narowal at a cost of Rs. 37.139 billion for approval of Central Development Working Party (CDWP)/ Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

NHA Chairman Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Khurram Agha presided over the Board meeting which deliberated on the 2nd revised PC-I for the construction of the LSM Link Highway (4-Lane) Connecting LSM to Narang Mandi and Narowal (73 Km) and recommended it for CDWP/ ECNEC.

The NHA Executive Board also recommended the PC-I for the “Construction of Chakdara – Chitral Road Project (N-45), Section III: Kalkatak – Chitral (48km)” at a cost of Rs. 10.95 billion for approval of CDWP/ECNEC.

The Board recommended the PC-I for the Construction of Paharpur-BandKorai-Rodikhel-Sidra Morr (N-55) Length (18 Km) at a cost of Rs.2,606.97 million for approval of CDWP.

The NHA Executive Board directed Member (Finance) to coordinate with FWO and NHMP to sort out installation issues of Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) on the rest of motorways as per Concession Agreements and Regular Agreements/Rules/etc.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the “Position Paper” of the Indus Highway (N-55) Additional Carriageway Project (Shikarpur Rajanpur Section, Length 221.95 Km) for approval of CDWP.

The Board considered “Permission for Demobilization of Contractor till Approval of Revised PC-I for Construction of Ziarat Mor – Sanjavi Road (162.300 Km), Package-I Ziarat Mor – Kach – Harnal Section, Package-II Harnai – Sanjavi Section”. The Board directed to suspend the work on site immediately. The Board constituted a committee to conduct a fact-finding inquiry.

The committee will probe the following issues:

Inconsistency/difference in tender BOQ and tender drawings. Realignment and rationalization in design and cost by the Design and Design Review Consultants. Additional cost effect as a result of improvement in pavement design. Redesigning and re-evaluation of quantities due to flood damages. Stoppage of works due to terrorist attacks. Suggest a way forward.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the following proposal for approval by the National Highway Council:

Construction of NHA Residential Complex at M-1/ M-2 Intersection Loop. The project is assigned to state-owned entities as per PPRA Rule 42(f) on EPC Mode. Allocation of funds from the Road Maintenance Account (Administrative Expenses Head) of AMP 2022-23 and onwards.

The Board directed to submit a detailed design and cost estimation by EPC Contractor for approval. The Board also directed that the endorsement for the construction of the NHA Residential Complex in the loop of the motorway being treated as a one-time exemption, not as policy.