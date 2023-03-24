Jazz-Powered NIC Islamabad Helps Attract over Rs 7 Billion Investment for Pakistani Startups

The National Incubation Center (NIC) Islamabad, a collaboration between Pakistan’s leading digital operator Jazz, TeamUp, and Ignite, has incubated 295 startups in 12 cohorts since its inception, helping attract over Rs 7 billion in investment and generating over Rs 5.6 billion in sales revenues for the Pakistani startups. These startups have also contributed to Pakistan’s economic growth by creating over 20,000 jobs.

During an interactive session on Mar 22, Aamer Ejaz – Jazz’s Chief Digital Officer; Asim Shahryar – Ignite’s CEO, and Parvez Abbasi – Program Director NIC, discussed the impact of the NIC in promoting entrepreneurship, nurturing innovation, and strengthening the startup ecosystem in the country. NIC also provides entrepreneurs with a platform to connect with hundreds of mentors, angel investors, and venture capital funds to develop meaningful solutions to address some of the most pressing socioeconomic challenges.

Speaking on this occasion, Aamer Ejaz said, “As Pakistan’s leading digital operator, Jazz is committed to accelerating the local startup ecosystem and driving innovation in the country. It is heartening to witness the growth these startups are bringing, and we look forward to nurturing more startups and contributing to economic growth and development.” He added, “I am confident that our partnership with Ignite will continue to inspire, enable, engage, and facilitate the startup ecosystem and promote entrepreneurship in the country.” Sharing his views, Asim Shahryar, CEO Ignite, talked about the government’s vision to transform Pakistan into a digital and innovation hub to accelerate the country’s socioeconomic growth.

He was of the view that the government was committed to uplifting entrepreneurial skills and exposure of the youth, helping them realize their full potential. Starting with NIC Islamabad in 2016-17, Ignite has opened 7 other NICs across Pakistan in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi. These NICs have incubated more than 1,200 startups over the last 4-5 years, which have raised an investment of more than Rs. 21 billion so far. He said, “Currently, we are working on opening a first-of-its-kind accelerator program and establishing Centers of Excellence for Gaming and Animation in Karachi and Lahore.”

It is pertinent to note that NIC Islamabad also houses Jazz xlr8, Pakistan’s premier accelerator program, helping startups enrolled in the program to scale and grow. Through Jazz Xlr8, 31 startups have been incubated, and 11 startups also got the opportunity to showcase their ideas and products at 4YFN Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.