LHC Issues New Timings for Restaurants During Ramadan

In a recent development, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted permission to restaurants in Punjab’s provincial capital to remain open from 6 PM to 6 AM during the holy month of Ramadan.

This ruling was issued on Friday by Justice Shahid Karim as the court reviewed several public interest petitions related to environmental issues.

This decision comes after the LHC had previously ordered markets and restaurants to close at 10 pm from Monday to Thursday, with an extended time of 11 pm on weekends.

However, the court’s latest ruling permits restaurants to operate for a longer duration during the month of Ramadan, when Muslims observe fasts during the day and break them with iftar in the evening.

Furthermore, Justice Shahid Karim directed the education department to implement the LHC’s orders strictly and ordered to seal schools that are not following the court’s decision of three weekly holidays.

This decision by the court demonstrates its commitment to ensuring that public welfare and environmental issues are addressed and that its orders are followed by all concerned parties.