Pakistani Tennis Prodigy Bags Silver Medal in Youth Tennis Tournament in Dushanbe

Zohaib Afzal, a rising tennis star from Pakistan, has won a silver medal at the Asian Tennis Federation Dushanbe Open Under-14 tournament in a stunning display of skill and talent.

Zohaib’s impressive performance in the boy’s under-14 singles final, where he faced off against the top-seeded Iranian player, Daniyal Mushtaghifard, is being hailed as a testament to his prowess on the court.

The match was a closely fought battle from the outset, with both players displaying incredible agility and precision. The first set was initially tied at 2-2, but the Iranian showcased his class as he won the first set by 6-2. He then followed it up with a 6-0 set win, as he clinched the title.

Earlier, Zohaib had defeated Kazakhstan’s Marcel Alekseev, showcasing his skill and resilience on the court to reach the final.

Moreover, Zohaib Afzal and Aamir Mazari also won silver medals in the second leg of U-14 doubles on March 18, adding to their impressive tally of achievements.

After the match, Zohaib expressed his delight at winning two silver medals out of three, stating that it was a matter of great pride for him to represent Pakistan and to win.