Check Out The World’s Lightest 12-Inch Drawing Tablet

ViewSonic, a California-based hardware maker, is introducing a fresh range of portable displays exclusively created for professional-grade creators like visual artists, architects, 3D modelers, and graphic designers. The firm is renowned for manufacturing high-quality displays and aspires to boost its reputation with this newest offering.

The latest product line includes three pen tablets, namely the flagship ID1230 and graphical slates PF720 and PF1020. The ID1230 is the only device with an active display and is said to have “studio-grade color performance” with up to 90% of the Adobe RGB color gamut and 85% of the NTSC color space.

The tablet that weighs only 600 grams is the lightest 12-inch drawing tablet to date. Additionally, there are two other lightweight options, the PF720 and PF1020, which weigh approximately 190g and 380g, respectively. All three tablets are equipped with precise digitizer pens that have 8,192-level pressure sensitivity and ±60° tilt support.

These tablets also have hotkeys for multiple shortcuts and use USB type-C for charging, data transfer, or mirroring functions, and are compatible with any current PC or 4K monitor. However, for optimal performance, ViewSonic recommends using a ColorPro external display. The new portable pen tablets from ViewSonic are expected to be priced and available soon.

We will update this space as soon as there is more information.