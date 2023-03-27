Punjab Announces Online Admission Schedule for Matric

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have released the online admission schedules for the Class IX session from 2023 to 2025.

According to the details, the registration fee for the 9th class has been set at Rs. 1,000 for the 2023-25 session. Additionally, BISEs have fixed the processing fee for admission at Rs. 530.

Students can submit their registration for the 9th class between 1 April and May 15 with a normal fee.

After this period, from May 16 to May 30, a late fee of Rs. 600 will be charged for admission.

It is worth noting that students who deposit the registration fee after the scheduled date will be fined Rs. 600 per day by BISEs.

Therefore, it is advised that students complete their registration within the stipulated time to avoid any additional charges.