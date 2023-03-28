Dubai Food Festival Celebrates 10 Years of Delightful Dining Experiences

Dubai Food Festival (DFF), the region’s largest culinary celebration, is set to return next month with an exciting program of gastronomy events and experiences in celebration of its 10th edition. Taking place from 21 April to 7 May 2023, the city will be transformed into a foodie paradise as hundreds of restaurants, cafes, and eateries offer unique and exciting culinary experiences and home-grown concepts across the 17-day festival.

Over the past decade, Dubai’s food scene has undergone a remarkable transformation, with the city cementing its position as a leading global gastronomy hub. The growth and evolution of the food scene in Dubai have been particularly evident in the last 10 years increasing from approximately 5,500 restaurants in 2013 to over 13,000 in 2023, indicating the city’s impressive growth across the sector.

Ten years ago, food trucks and beach-side eateries were not part of the Dubai gastronomy scene. However, the destination has witnessed the emergence of exciting food concepts, pop-up dining events, hidden gem locations, farm-to-table dining experiences, and quirky food halls that offer diverse and unique gastro experiences and are celebrated at DFF. Moreover, global awards such as the MICHELIN Guide Dubai, Gault&Millau UAE guide, and MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants have recognized the exceptional culinary talent that is present in the city.

Dubai Restaurant Week was first introduced in DFF 2016 and features exclusive dining experiences at some of the city’s top restaurants at value prices, offering a chance to savor Dubai’s diverse gastronomy scene. Dubai’s gastronomy sector has witnessed the growth of a thriving homegrown culinary industry that is putting the city on the global culinary map. All these developments are evidence of Dubai’s flourishing gastronomy sector, and the 10th edition of the Dubai Food Festival promises to be an exciting showcase of the city’s diverse and evolving culinary landscape.

Ahmed Al Khaja CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) commented,

The Dubai Food Festival has always sought to highlight Dubai as a global gastronomy hub, and the 2023 edition will be bigger and better than ever. The annual event showcases the best of Dubai’s gastronomy scene, at an affordable price point whilst shining a light on the city’s top culinary talent and food capabilities. With its range of old favorites and new features, the 10th edition of Dubai Food Festival is the perfect opportunity to celebrate its journey over the last decade and explore the city’s diverse culinary scene along with highlighting our partners in the F&B industry.

The 2023 edition of Dubai Food Festival will offer the largest program to date, and gastronomes will be spoiled for choice with a line-up of special events and activities including:

A plethora of Foodie Experiences including; masterclasses with Dubai’s acclaimed chefs, Caviar masterclasses, Oyster shucking classes, kids cooking sessions, Kids Crazy Milkshake workshops, foodie tours, top Chefs’ Tables, Degustation Dinners, DFF Food Tours, much more

The festival favorite, Dubai Restaurant Week will take place from 28 April to 7 May with delicious set menus and exclusive prices at 50 of Dubai’s top restaurants, including 3 Fils, Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura, Gordan Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, Demon Duck by Alvin Leung, Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, Akira Back, Coya, Clap, Roka, Carnival by Tresind, and Reif Japanese Kushiyaki.

The return of the popular Etisalat Beach Canteen behind Sunset Mall showcasing homegrown foodie fun and outlets during the 17-day event.

In celebration of the 10th edition of DFF, diners can look forward to the 10 Dirham Dish, whereby restaurants and cafés roll out classic flavors and signature dishes for just 10 Dirhams throughout the festival!

Visitors and residents alike are set to experience the city’s diversity of gastronomic excellence and world-class dining venues. The full program for DFF will be announced in the coming weeks with bookings set to open in early April.

