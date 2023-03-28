Hasan Ali to Join Warwickshire for County Season and T20 Blast

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali will be playing for Warwickshire cricket club in the upcoming English season, featuring in T20 Blast and County Championship matches until July end.

Hasan Ali previously played for Lancashire in the early stages of the 2022 County Championship, where he displayed his exceptional bowling skills, taking 25 wickets with an impressive average of 20.60.

Warwickshire are aiming to boost their pace attack from Hasan Ali’s addition to their squad as he is a renowned pace bowler with vast experience, having represented Pakistan in 22 Tests, 60 ODIs, and 50 T20Is.

It is worth noting that while Hasan Ali will be committed to playing for Warwickshire until July, he will be available for the Pakistan national team if he gets selected for the international fixtures in July.