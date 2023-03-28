Motorola Edge 40 Pro to Cost More Than Edge 30 Pro

The Motorola X40 is about to go global soon as the Edge 40 Pro, following several rumors. The latest one has now leaked a possible price tag for the upcoming Edge 40 and Edge 40, suggesting that the two phones will be more expensive than before.

According to this leak, the Edge 40 Pro is expected to come in a single memory configuration featuring 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, putting it behind the Chinese Motorola X40 which has multiple options to choose from. In comparison, the X40 offers up to 512 GB of built-in storage.

Tipster SnoopyTech claims that this variant of the Edge 40 Pro will cost €899 in Europe, which is €100 more expensive than last year’s Edge 30 Pro.

Since it is going to be a rebranded Moto X40, we already know its specifications. It will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip alongside the aforementioned memory options. It will have a 1080p OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and support for 1 billion colors. There will be IP68 water and dust resistance as well.

The camera setup will include a 50MP 1/1.55″ main sensor with OIS, a 50MP 1/2.76″ ultrawide unit, and a 12MP 1/2.93″ telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. It will be capable of 4K 60 FPS video recording. The selfie camera should be an impressive 60MP shooter.

The battery will be a 4,600 mAh cell with 125W super fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wired charging.

There is no word on an international launch yet.