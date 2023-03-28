Pakistan Officially Condemns Desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark

Pakistan has officially condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark. The act of disrespecting any religious text is considered deeply offensive and unacceptable in many cultures around the world, and Pakistan’s condemnation highlights the significance of such actions.

“The recurrence of such wilful and vile acts is a troubling manifestation of growing hatred, racism, and phobia against Muslims and their faith”, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

The repeated occurrence of such premeditated acts calls into question the efficacy of the legal framework behind which Islamophobes hide and incite hatred with impunity.

The statement added, “The exercise of the right to freedom of expression cannot be used as a smokescreen to deliberately denigrate the Holy Scriptures or personalities of any religion. We call on all States to develop legal deterrence with a view to preventing and prosecuting such acts, in line with the responsibilities and duties enshrined in international human rights law.”

Pakistan also called upon the international human rights machinery to speak out against such intentional actions that constitute an incitement to hate, discrimination, and violence against Muslims solely because of their faith.