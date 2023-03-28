Physical Demarcation of Margalla Hills National Park to Begin Soon

The Islamabad High Court had issued guidelines for the protection of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP), which is a popular tourist attraction in the region, in January last year.

In response, work to determine the boundaries of the national park is speeding up, with the CDA Land Directorate recently completing the identification of acquired land.

The CDA Land Directorate has also provided the land record of MHNP and work is in progress to identify private land by the ICT administration. Teams from the ICT are currently engaged in land demarcation in the area.

In accordance with the court’s guidelines, CDA’s Environment Directorate has instructed all concerned departments to provide records of reserve forest and military land by April 10.

The Survey of Pakistan has been tasked with completing office work for MHNP land records by the same deadline. The Survey of Pakistan will review the land records in collaboration with CDA and ICT.

After Eid-ul-Fitr, the Survey of Pakistan will carry out the physical demarcation of MHNP. The Chairman of CDA has directed all departments to complete the work quickly, stressing that timelines should be followed for the demarcation of the national park.

Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Director of the CDA Environment Department, will guide all teams for the demarcation work. The IHC had ordered the demarcation of the MHNP on January 11, 2022.

The MHNP is a popular tourist attraction, and it is essential to protect the environment and wildlife in the area. With these guidelines and demarcation efforts, the park will hopefully be better protected and preserved for future generations to enjoy.