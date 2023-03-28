Rashid Latif Lashes Out at PCB for Humiliating Loss Against Afghanistan

Former wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif, has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for sending inexperienced players for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Speaking to the media, Rashid Latif said that he does not understand the idea of resting five senior players for the series, asking the selection committee, “Did we go there to lose?”

The 54-year-old cricketer stated that most people predicted before the series that the result would not be in favor of Pakistan and that they would be defeated 3-0 in the series.

Latif went on to say that the selection committee should not have rested senior players from the series, and if they wanted to destroy national cricket, then they should go ahead.

“It is written in the ICC code of conduct and anti-corruption code that you can’t play a weak team who you already know can lose. Why did you send such a team?” added Rashid.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Men in Green suffered a 2-1 defeat in the series after their inexperienced batting unit collapsed in the first two encounters of the series.

However, the Green Shirts bounced back in the third game, comfortably defeating the opposition by 66 runs thanks to the all-round performance of skipper Shadab Khan.