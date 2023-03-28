UAE Retains its Position With The World’s Most Powerful Passport

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has once again retained its position as the world’s most powerful passport in a recent report by Nomad Passport Ranking Index. The report assessed many aspects of passports, including travel, taxation, dual nationality, perception, and freedom.

UAE passport has scored 110.50 in the overall ranking, with around 181 visa-free and visa-on-arrival destinations. In terms of travel score, it secured a 181 rating since it offers access to 116 destinations without a visa and 58 with a visa-on-arrival, along with seven electronic travel authorization (eTA) destinations.

The report also mentioned that UAE’s zero-tax strategy played a key role in reinforcing its passport ranking. Here is the list of the top ten most powerful passports, according to Nomad Passport Ranking Index:

Rank Country 1. UAE 2. Luxembourg 3. Switzerland 4. Ireland 5. Portugal 6. Germany 7. Czech Republic 8. New Zealand 9. Sweden 10. Finland

Passport Index Ranking

Previously, the UAE passport was declared the most powerful in the world in the Passport Index ranking, which assesses countries on the same criteria as the Nomad Index. Here’s the table showing the top ten most powerful passports in the world, according to Passport Index:

Rank Country Mobility Score 1. UAE 181 2. Sweden, Germany, Finland, Luxembourg, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, and Austria 174 3. Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Norway, Poland, the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, and the US 173 4. Czech Republic, Greece, Lithuania, Hungary, Japan, Canada, and Australia 172 5. Singapore, Malta, and Slovakia 171 6. Estonia, Latvia, and Slovenia 170 7. Iceland and Liechtenstein 169 8. Cyprus, Croatia, Romania, and Bulgaria 168 9. Malaysia 167 10. Monaco 165

In these rankings, nine spots following UAE are mainly dominated by European states. Due to the pandemic, the UAE’s mobility score fell from 179 to 90 after 2019. However, it increased after travel restrictions were relaxed, scoring 170 in 2020, 160 in 2021, and 181 in 2022 and 2023.