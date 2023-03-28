Chief Justice Proposes Pay Cut for Judges to Fund Elections

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Bandial, proposed a pay cut for himself and colleague judges to finance and complete the country’s “vital task” of holding elections, on Tuesday.

This suggestion was made during the Supreme Court’s hearing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone the general elections of the Punjab Assembly until 8 October.

The case is being considered by a larger bench of five judges, including Justices Ijazul Ahsan, Munib Akhtar, Aminuddin Khan, and Mandokhail.

On 22 March, ECP suddenly postponed polls for more than five months, citing the country’s worsening security situation as well as a shortage of funds and security personnel.

PTI then appealed the commission’s verdict to the Supreme Court. The coalition parties, PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F, wanted to become respondents in the case prior to the hearing.

Many legal specialists, notably PTI’s Barrister Ali Zafar, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan, and PPP lawyer Farooq H. Naek were present during the hearings.