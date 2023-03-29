Arbisoft’s edTech Division Acquires French Firm That Owns Tutor

Pakistan-based Arbisoft’s edTech division Edly announced that it will pay an undisclosed sum to acquire French company Overhang.IO.

Overhang.IO is the owner of Tutor, the most widely used distribution tool for Open edX development and production versions. The acquisition brings two companies aiming to accelerate the development of Tutor as an open-source contribution and to better serve the Open edX community.

The founder and CEO of Arbisoft Yasser Bashir stated,

We are thrilled to welcome Tutor into the Edly family. It is a testament to our strong commitment towards open source software. Régis’s experience and leadership will be invaluable as we increase our impact on educational technology. In coming weeks and months, we’ll be making further announcements around our expanded roadmap for open source contributions to Open edX, and we will continue to work hand-in-hand with the broader Open edX community.

Founder and Chief Architect of Overhang, Régis Behmo, will join Edly as VP of Engineering. About the acquisition, he said, “This is an exciting moment. Edly understands how contributing to open source creates value both for the company and for the whole edTech community. The Open edX ecosystem is undergoing considerable growth, which means that there are more and more opportunities for innovation. This partnership will help us drive this movement forward to serve learners and educators worldwide”.

Edly is a big name in the Open edX technology space, supporting a number of universities and other organizations worldwide. With the acquisition of Overhang.IO, Edly aims to accelerate its mission of developing new and innovative learning technologies by leveraging its strengths in Open edX distribution, analytics, and authoring.

This will add value to the Open edX community and allow Edly to provide end-to-end support and solutions to both new and existing Open edX users.

Arbisoft LLC, a leader in providing education technology solutions, owns the edTech brand Edly. Edly develops next-generation e-learning solutions, with over a thousand engineers, instructional designers, and course authoring specialists.

Overhang.IO is the parent company of Tutor and is committed to making the Open edX experience better for learners, educators, and organizations all over the world.