Evee to Start Bookings for Second Batch of Electric Scooters

Evee C1 electric scooter has received a warm welcome from Pakistanis, with the first batch completely sold out.
According to the latest update, the company is set to start bookings for the second batch of the electric scooter. Although, the company did not reveal the exact date of booking reservations.
Recently, evee C1 electric scooter went on display for the general public at Haseeb Corporation, 78, Mcleod Road, Lahore. The launch of the scooter took place last month, garnering significant attention from the public.
Details
Evee C1 has a short wheelbase and flat floorboard that allows for simple mounting and dismounting, similar to other modern mopeds.
The company claims that the scooter offers up to 60-km range with a 60V 20Ah Lead Dry Acid Battery. Other features include:
- 1200W Motor
- Up to 550 Charging Cycles
- Max Speed: 55 km/hr
- Range: 50-60 km
- Anti Theft Alarm
- Reverse Gear
- Hub Magnetic Coil
- Charging time: 6 to 7 Hours
- 12 Tube vector controller
- Disk brake
- Color Display Meter
- Load Capacity 150KG
C1 is priced at a relatively low Rs. 175,000, which makes it cheaper than several commuter bikes. With its features and price tag, C1 is an attractive value and a fierce rival to several two-wheelers in Pakistan.