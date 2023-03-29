Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 Appears in Official Looking Renders

Motorola is preparing to launch the latest addition to its series of mid-range smartphones that come with a stylus. Following the Moto G Stylus from 2020 and the Moto G Stylus 5G from 2022, the upcoming device, to no one’s surprise, will be called the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023).

The phone has already been rendered once before in February, and today, well-known leaker Evan Blass, also known as @evleaks, has shared four new official-looking renders of the device, showcasing it in two different color options. Check out the images below.

The phone will feature dual cameras on the back, with the primary shooter offering a resolution of 50MP. For the selfie camera, there is a centered hole-punch on the screen, while the bottom bezel is noticeably thicker than the others, a common trait among Android mid-range smartphones.

The bottom of the phone is quite crowded, with the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port, mic hole, speaker, and stylus. According to previous rumors and leaks, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) will offer 4 to 6 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. The device is expected to run on Android 13.

There is no word on a launch date yet and we will have to wait until there is an official announcement from Motorola. But given how leaks are starting to become common again, it should not be long before we see the official debut.