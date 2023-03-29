RDA Serves Notices to More Illegal Housing Societies

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) served notices to five unauthorized housing schemes at Dhoke Bhaia Rawat, Ralla Gujrain Chak Beli Khan Road, Mouza Paryal Chak Beli Khan Road Rawat, Mouza Dheri Jorian, and Mouza Adiala Road on Tuesday.

RDA’s Director General (DG) has urged officials to take strict action against unlawful housing schemes and has warned residents not to invest in illegal projects.

The Director of Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) has also been directed by the DG to take action against unlawful advertising and marketing of illegal projects, as well as to file FIRs against offenders, as per an RDA spokesperson. RDA will also file FIRs against such illegal housing plans, according to the DG.

RDA’s Planning Wing has urged that FIA’s Cyber Crime Division take legal action against the owners and sponsors of these unlawful housing societies who are deceiving the public through illegal ads. RDA will continue to prosecute unlawful housing developments without discrimination. Before investing, citizens are recommended by the DG to verify the status of housing plans on RDA’s official website.