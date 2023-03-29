Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf Leads Prayers at Bute House

By Asma Sajid | Published Mar 29, 2023 | 3:56 pm

Humza Yousaf, the recently appointed First Minister of Scotland and of Pakistani heritage, led the prayer in Bute House on his first night in the official house.

Yousaf had relocated to his official house with his family after being sworn in as First Minister on Monday, following winning the campaign to become Scotland’s newest leader. 

ALSO READ

After his legislative triumph, the 37-year-old shared a memorable moment with his family, taking to Twitter to publish some photos of himself sitting with his household and leading the prayer at Bute House.

His father, Muzaffer Yousaf, his mother, Shaista Bhutta, his wife, Nadia, and two daughters make up Yousaf’s immediate family.

ALSO READ

He added that leading the male family members in prayer after breaking fast together was a customary ritual during Ramadan. The new Scottish leader stated that he and his family are spending their first evening in Bute House following that day’s parliamentary vote.

He expressed that leading his family in prayer in Bute House was a special moment for him, and he noted that it was traditional to do so after breaking fast together.

lens

Aima Baig’s Pictures From ‘London Nights’ Go Viral
Read more in lens

proproperty

Lahore Police Achieves Significant Milestones in Tenant Registration System
Read more in proproperty
close
>