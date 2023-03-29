Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf Leads Prayers at Bute House

Humza Yousaf, the recently appointed First Minister of Scotland and of Pakistani heritage, led the prayer in Bute House on his first night in the official house.

Yousaf had relocated to his official house with his family after being sworn in as First Minister on Monday, following winning the campaign to become Scotland’s newest leader.

After his legislative triumph, the 37-year-old shared a memorable moment with his family, taking to Twitter to publish some photos of himself sitting with his household and leading the prayer at Bute House.

My family and I spending our first night in Bute House after today's parliamentary vote. A special moment leading my family in prayer in Bute House as is customary after breaking fast together. pic.twitter.com/yjPY1vpJMB — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) March 28, 2023

His father, Muzaffer Yousaf, his mother, Shaista Bhutta, his wife, Nadia, and two daughters make up Yousaf’s immediate family.

He added that leading the male family members in prayer after breaking fast together was a customary ritual during Ramadan. The new Scottish leader stated that he and his family are spending their first evening in Bute House following that day’s parliamentary vote.

He expressed that leading his family in prayer in Bute House was a special moment for him, and he noted that it was traditional to do so after breaking fast together.