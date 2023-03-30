India Gets a Female AI Anchor

Taking inspiration from Chinese AI-powered news anchors, the Indian media group “India Today” has introduced an AI female anchor named “Sana” to its viewers.

This advancement in mainstream media follows the success of AI-driven bots, which have proven to be more efficient and require less manpower to achieve satisfactory outcomes.

During the India Today Conclave 2023, Kalli Purie, the Vice Chairperson of the India Today Group, unveiled the AI bot named Sana. Describing the bot, Purie referred to her as a “bright, gorgeous, ageless, tireless” robot who is capable of speaking in multiple languages and is entirely under his control.

The Aaj Tak AI-powered Sana is scheduled to be launched next week and will provide daily news updates several times a day in multiple languages. In addition, Sana will host a new show where she will discuss and clarify a specific topic daily, and also interact with the audience who can ask questions.

While many human anchors may view this as a setback, Kalli Purie assured that Sana will not diminish the brilliance of real-life anchors, as they will be mentoring her.

Purie stated, “Sana will have a human surrogate editor and, hopefully, the company soon.”

The Vice Chairperson holds a positive and optimistic outlook toward the integration of AI and humans, acknowledging the future as both “fascinating and frightening.”