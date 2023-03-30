Lamborghini Unveils Revuelto Supercar With Hybrid Engine

Lamborghini has finally unveiled the successor to the iconic and massively popular Aventador supercar.

Dubbed ‘Revuelto’, the new supercar debuts as a part of the Italian car maker’s iconic flagship lineup that includes names like Miura, Countach, Diablo, Murcielago, and Aventador.

Looks

Revuelto combines decades-old styling cues with some modern ones to make for a unique and sharp-looking supercar. It has Diablo’s raised rear end and Murcielago’s hunkered-down and long nose. The car also maintains Countach’s scissor doors and wedge shape.

The new design elements include horizontal Y-shaped DRLs in front, similar to Sian, as well as Y-shaped LED taillights, similar to Veneno and Centenario. The side air scoops are larger and sharper, while the two massive exhaust pipes in the back make the car look like a fighter jet.

Overall, Revuelto is, unmistakably, a Lamborghini, which is a good thing.

The Beating Heart

Unlike its predecessors, the latest generation raging bull is a plug-in hybrid. Two electric motors on the front axle and one electric motor on an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Amazingly, while downsized and turbocharged engines are all the rage these days — cases in point being Ferrari, Porsche, and McLaren — Lamborghini has gone whole hog in ensuring its unique and visceral supercar experience.

The Revuelto has a brand new naturally aspirated 6.5 liter V12 engine that, without the electric power, makes 814 horsepower (hp) at an eardrum-shattering 9,500 RPM. However, with the electric power assistance, the total power output reaches a whopping 1001 hp.

Lamborghini claims a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 2.5 seconds, and a top speed of almost 350 km/h.

The Essentials

True to the Lamborghini flagship tradition, Revuelto has only two seats, very little luggage space, and a driver-centric cockpit.

The four steering wheel rotors control drive modes and additional buttons activate turn signals and launch control. Lamborghini claims the Revuelto has more headroom and legroom than the Aventador, making it more user-friendly for larger people.

The boot can fit two carry-on bags, while the golf bags or some other similarly proportioned luggage can fit behind the seats.

The Price

Lamborghini is yet to reveal the official price of Revuelto. However, reports state that the supercar will cost around $850,000.

While a small fortune, this price tag is befitting of Lamborghini’s inaugural mainstream hybrid supercar. It is also among the few mainstream supercars with a naturally aspirated screaming V12 engine, which makes it a rare and valuable beast.