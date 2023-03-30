PCB Paid Govt Rs. 2 Billion in Taxes by Organizing PSL-8

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) was informed on Thursday that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) paid Rs. 2 billion in terms of taxes to the government by holding the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The meeting of the Standing Committee under the Chairmanship of MNA Nawab Sher applauded the PCB for its tireless efforts to successfully organize PSL-8 in the country.

The PCB chairman informed the committee that the Board paid Rs. 2 billion in terms of taxes during the PSL-8. He said that PCB’s next goal is to revive women’s cricket by organizing the Women League for which a budget of Rs. 7 billion has been allocated.

He told the committee that the PCB is making efforts to revive domestic and international cricket in the country apart from reviving all the cricket clubs. He said that PCB doesn’t take any grants or funds from the government but generates its own revenue to reinvest in the development of cricket throughout the country at all levels.

The committee was also briefed regarding the rehabilitation and revival of Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad. The committee was informed that the stadium was taken back by the Civil Administration in 2018 without any prior notice.

However, the PCB management now wants to take charge of the stadium. The committee directed the PCB to have a meeting with the district administration of Hyderabad to resolve the issue of administrative charge of the stadium.