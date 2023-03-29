Top 6 Night-Time Activities to Experience in Dubai During Ramadan

The month of Ramadan in Dubai is marked by a deep devotion to spiritual practices including fasting, prayer, and acts of charity, all of which help individuals avoid misconduct and attain enlightenment.

During the day, the city reflects a sense of peace and contemplation. However, as the sun sets, the atmosphere changes and the city becomes a hub of celebration and festivities.

ALSO READ Dubai Wants to Hire 300% More Developers

From lavish Iftar feasts to late-night shopping, cultural events, and fun activities for children, Dubai offers an abundance of excitement and entertainment to keep people engaged and entertained during this holy month.

Here are the top six night-time activities that you can experience in Dubai during Ramadan:

Riding an Electric Catamaran While Watching The Palm Fountain

For a distinctive vantage point of the remarkable Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, guests can visit The Pointe and embark on a private electric catamaran offered by Costa Azzurra.

With the option to sail during the day or at night, passengers can relish a leisurely cruise while taking in the unparalleled views of the area.

An excellent recommendation is to reserve a time slot during which The Palm Fountain will perform a choreographed water show, affording a front-row seat to this remarkable attraction.

ALSO READ UAE University Announces Over 200 Job Openings

Shopping Spree at Ramadan Night Market

Dubai’s Ramadan Night Market will provide an opportunity to gain insights into the UAE’s rich cultural heritage for 10 days starting from 9 to 18 April 2023.

The market will remain open from 5 PM to 2 AM every day and will feature vendors from around the world, displaying a diverse range of products and services to visitors.

This extensive shopping experience serves as a complementary addition to the various iftar and Suhoor buffets offered during Ramadan.

Previous editions of the market showcased a wide selection of handicrafts, fashion, jewelry, household items, and more.

Visit Topgolf for Iftar

Topgolf is catering to a diverse range of palates this Ramadan season, with an iftar menu featuring an array of international dishes such as Korean BBQ ribs and mac and cheese, as well as traditional dishes such as lamb ouzi and eggplant moussaka.

Guests can opt for either Western or Arabic cuisine depending on their taste, both of which include a two-hour gameplay session with food and beverages.

Following the feast, visitors can attempt to score a hole-in-one from their bay. This experience can be booked for a maximum of six guests at a cost of AED 1,299.

ALSO READ 9 Million Pakistanis Living Overseas Have ‘Unprotected’ Properties Back Home

Roam Around Malls

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, shopping enthusiasts may consider visiting the malls during nighttime hours, as the atmosphere is typically more vibrant and festive than during the daytime.

Also, malls at night often offer a unique ambiance, particularly during Ramadan, with some malls remaining open until the early hours of the morning. The Dubai Mall, Mall of Emirates, and Deira City Centre are among the most popular spots for night shopping excursions.

Going for a Night Run

Fitness freaks seeking a refreshing experience this Ramadan can go for a night run. With the scenic JBR route serving as an ideal backdrop, individuals can combine physical activity with entertainment.

Stargazing in the Desert

For those seeking an unparalleled after-dark adventure in Dubai, a trip to the desert is highly recommended. The Dubai Astrology Group offers regular stargazing events in the Al Qudra desert, which can be found advertised on its website.

These events provide an excellent opportunity to learn about astronomy and stargazing techniques from expert guides, while also enjoying the serene and picturesque desert landscape.