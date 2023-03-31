Govt Likely to Appoint Member Admin as Chairman PTA

The Federal Government is likely to appoint the new member administration as chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Sources in the cabinet division told ProPakistani that the federal government has made up its mind to appoint a non-technical member as Chairman PTA.

A Member Administration post has been created in the PTA and the government is inclined to appoint the new member (member administration) as the chairman PTA.

According to Cabinet Division sources, the federal government has instructed to amend the PTA Act for the appointment of new member administrations. The Cabinet Division will propose amendments to the PTA Act, after which these amendments will be sent to the Law Ministry.

According to sources, after vetting by the Law Ministry, these amendments will go to the CCLC, from where they will be sent to the Federal Cabinet after approval. After the approval of the Federal Cabinet, the amendments to the PTA Act will be tabled in the Parliament, from where the amendments will become part of the Act after approval.

The federal government has asked to complete the process within a month.

On the other hand, even two and a half months after the advertisement for the post of Member Technical PTA, the Cabinet Division could not start the scrutiny of the candidates. The cabinet division officials say that the process of scrutiny of candidates for Member Technical will be started soon, and after the scrutiny, shortlisting will be started. Officials did not say when the process of appointment of member technical will be completed.

Officials of the Cabinet Division say that the post of Member Compliance and Enforcement was not advertised on the instructions of the federal government. The cabinet division had sent the summary of the re-appointment of ex-member compliance and enforcement to the federal government.

The Performance Evaluation Committee headed by Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq also recommended the reappointment of Dr. Khawar for the term of the next 4 years but the federal cabinet has not yet approved the summary.

Sources say that the federal government wants to appoint member administration before the appointment of member technical and member enforcement and compliance. By amending the PTA Act, the appointment of new member administration will be completed soon and he will be given the post of Chairman of PTA. Under the PTA Act, any member of the Authority can become the Chairman.